Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.930 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.36.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,691. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.98. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.