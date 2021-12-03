Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Trading 5.7% Higher

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) shares traded up 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.93 and last traded at $110.82. 3,394 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,963,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.87.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.47 and its 200-day moving average is $117.98.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 19.2% during the second quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 20,564 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 9.9% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 11.0% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 26.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after purchasing an additional 66,360 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

