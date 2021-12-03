Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RMO. Cowen lowered Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.64.

RMO opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Romeo Power by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,557,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Romeo Power by 2,698.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,666 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,617,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Romeo Power by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,218,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 773,911 shares during the period. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.