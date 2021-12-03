Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $31.43

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.43 and last traded at $31.65, with a volume of 65663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its position in Rollins by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rollins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Rollins by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,175,000 after acquiring an additional 59,239 shares in the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

