Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Dec 3rd, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.25). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROIV shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

