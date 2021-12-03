Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($0.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Roivant Sciences.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

