Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.06

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 260915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOOD. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.52.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The firm had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 258,457 shares of company stock worth $9,064,205.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $858,893,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $192,573,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $195,045,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

