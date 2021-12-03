Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 575,166 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,177,841 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 575,166 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $221,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,630 shares of company stock valued at $6,252,304 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

