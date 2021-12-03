Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 424,687 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,635,487 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 424,687 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Oracle worth $403,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. The company has a market capitalization of $246.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last three months. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

