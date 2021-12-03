Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,868,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198,891 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $192,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,974,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $150.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.54. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $12,010,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.