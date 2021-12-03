Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $537.92 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,847,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,408 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.2% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $537,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $349,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $356.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $149.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

