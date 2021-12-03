Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $252.48 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 726,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,993 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $252,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Mastercard by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,266,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 16,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.57.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $320.20 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $314.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $345.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.48, for a total value of $31,345,613.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,634 shares of company stock valued at $186,287,137. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

