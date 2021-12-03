Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 33,802 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,802 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 0.7% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $340,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $803.21.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $670.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $701.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.