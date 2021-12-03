Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 1,114,159 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,745,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114,159 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $151,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $426,914,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,967,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,460 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

