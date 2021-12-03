River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $264.61

Shares of River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.61 ($3.46) and traded as high as GBX 319.99 ($4.18). River and Mercantile Group shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 817,059 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £268.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 266.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 233.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. River and Mercantile Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other River and Mercantile Group news, insider James Barham sold 49,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total value of £134,973.93 ($176,344.30).

About River and Mercantile Group (LON:RIV)

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, long-term asset management, pension funds, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm uses a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

