Rise Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Rise has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $985.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rise has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 189,445,883 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

