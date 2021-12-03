Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 11,142 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ridgewood Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,142 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,613,326. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $300.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.