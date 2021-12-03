Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,083,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the third quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 250,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares during the period.

BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,910. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $82.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

