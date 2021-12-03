Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Prudential Financial makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,576,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $323,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.92.

In other news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,937. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $115.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

