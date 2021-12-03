Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $14,849,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $1,863,000.

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,172. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $32.50.

