Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 77,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $33,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,668 shares of company stock worth $266,476. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the second quarter worth about $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 321.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RELL opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $12.87.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

