RFG Advisory LLC Has $348,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of VT opened at $104.76 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.97 and its 200-day moving average is $104.87.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

