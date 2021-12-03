RFG Advisory LLC Has $289,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 310,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 61,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,201,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 94,443.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 148,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 148,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 692,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

NYSE MPW opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.77. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MPW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.