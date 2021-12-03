RFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,753 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 189,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.15.

NYSE:C opened at $63.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.86. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.20 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

