Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,837 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.26% of Revlon worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revlon by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 574,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revlon by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Revlon alerts:

Shares of REV opened at $11.40 on Friday. Revlon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.76.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Revlon Company Profile

Revlon, Inc manufactures and sells beauty and personal care products. The firm’s products include cosmetics, hair color, hair care and hair treatments, beauty tools, men’s grooming products, anti-perspirant deodorants, fragrances, skincare and other beauty care products. It operates its business through the following segments: Revlon, Elizabeth Arden, Portfolio and Fragrances.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.