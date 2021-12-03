Reviewing Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.4% of Raymond James shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Raymond James shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Raymond James has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Raymond James and Global Capital Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raymond James 0 1 8 0 2.89 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Raymond James presently has a consensus price target of $95.22, indicating a potential downside of 2.90%. Given Raymond James’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Raymond James is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Raymond James and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raymond James 14.16% 19.47% 2.68% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Raymond James and Global Capital Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raymond James $9.91 billion 2.04 $1.40 billion $6.63 14.78 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Raymond James has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Summary

Raymond James beats Global Capital Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties. The Capital Markets segment offers securities brokerage, trading, and research services to institutions with a focus on sale of the United States and Canadian equities and fixed income products; and manages and participates in underwritings, merger and acquisition services, and public finance activities. The Asset Management segment engages in the operations of Eagle, the Eagle Family of Funds, Cougar, the asset management operations of Raymond James & Associates, trust services of Raymond James Trust, and other fee-based asset management programs. The RJ Bank segment provides corporate loans, SBL, tax-exempt loans, and residential loans. The Other segment engages in private equity activities, including various direct and third party private equity investments; and private equity funds. Raymond James Financial, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About Global Capital Partners

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

