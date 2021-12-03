Reviewing NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) & Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get NetObjects alerts:

This table compares NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -4.47% 0.81% 0.45%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 4 2 0 2.33

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.97%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than NetObjects.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NetObjects and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $471.40 million 4.34 -$16.29 million ($0.50) -90.64

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Risk & Volatility

NetObjects has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats NetObjects on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management. The Banking Solutions segment offers solutions that are specifically designed for banking and financial institution customers. The Payments and Transactional Documents segment supplies software products that provide a range of financial business process management solutions including making and collecting payments, sending and receiving invoices, and generating and storing business documents. The Other segment consists healthcare and cyber fraud and risk management solutions. The company was founded by Daniel M. McGurl and James L. Loomis in May 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, NH.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.