Reviewing Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and RPC (NYSE:RES)

Basic Energy Services (OTCMKTS:BASX) and RPC (NYSE:RES) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Basic Energy Services alerts:

This table compares Basic Energy Services and RPC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basic Energy Services $411.38 million 0.00 -$268.17 million N/A N/A RPC $598.30 million 1.48 -$212.19 million ($0.08) -51.25

RPC has higher revenue and earnings than Basic Energy Services.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of RPC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Basic Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 69.0% of RPC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Basic Energy Services and RPC, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basic Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A RPC 1 2 0 0 1.67

RPC has a consensus target price of $3.44, indicating a potential downside of 16.16%. Given RPC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RPC is more favorable than Basic Energy Services.

Volatility & Risk

Basic Energy Services has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPC has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Basic Energy Services and RPC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basic Energy Services -42.55% N/A -39.43% RPC -2.06% -1.91% -1.49%

Summary

RPC beats Basic Energy Services on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basic Energy Services

Basic Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies. It operates its business through the following segments: Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing and Water Logistics. The Completion and Remedial Services segment utilizes coiled tubing services, air compressor packages specially configured for underbalanced drilling operations, an array of specialized rental equipment and fishing tools, thru-tubing, and snubbing units. The Well Servicing segment encompasses a full range of services performed with a mobile well servicing rig, including the installation and removal of downhole equipment and elimination of obstructions in the well bore to facilitate the flow of oil and natural gas. The Water Logistics segment focuses in the fleet of trucks and related assets, including specialized tank trucks, storage tanks, water wells, disposal facilities water treatment, and related equipment. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

About RPC

RPC, Inc. engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for Basic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.