Reston Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 243.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,728 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 291.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,203 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 280.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,751,000 after buying an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 10,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $321.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.88 and a 200 day moving average of $217.95. The firm has a market cap of $803.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.07.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

