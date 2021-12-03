Reston Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE:T opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $164.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

