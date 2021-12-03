Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Dec 3rd, 2021

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.57. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 51,699 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92.

About Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

