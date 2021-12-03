Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.06 and traded as low as C$14.57. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at C$14.63, with a volume of 51,699 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Resolute Forest Products to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.92.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

