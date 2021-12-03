Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Landstar System, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Landstar System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.47.

LSTR opened at $167.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average is $163.92. Landstar System has a one year low of $128.51 and a one year high of $188.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landstar System by 18.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 13.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,028,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 19.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

