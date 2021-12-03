Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Thursday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $44.88 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth $11,324,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

