Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.80.

Shares of LB opened at C$37.75 on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$30.55 and a 12-month high of C$45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.17.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$249.30 million.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

