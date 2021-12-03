Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Republic Bank’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Republic Bank in a report released on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of FRC opened at $215.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $128.60 and a 52 week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,318,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,375,954,000 after purchasing an additional 397,082 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after purchasing an additional 204,708 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in First Republic Bank by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,186,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $613,049,000 after purchasing an additional 84,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.14%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

