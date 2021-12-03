ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Short Interest Down 24.1% in November

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE SOL opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 9.80, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $35.77.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ReneSola will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shah Capital Management purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $108,750 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $547,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in ReneSola by 80.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ReneSola by 199.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 57,662 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ReneSola by 302.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 175,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ReneSola during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ReneSola from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ReneSola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

