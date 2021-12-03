Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZTS. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.30.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $9,976,947. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ZTS opened at $223.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $228.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.37 and a 200-day moving average of $199.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

