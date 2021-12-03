Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

KMB opened at $132.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $125.27 and a 1-year high of $143.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.85.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

