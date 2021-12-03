Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 432.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 26,570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 853.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,368 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 794.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 51,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 45,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 484.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

