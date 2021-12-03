Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 41.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,912,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170,103 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth $54,369,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the second quarter worth $47,970,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 73.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,078,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after acquiring an additional 457,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 289.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 589,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,304,000 after acquiring an additional 438,381 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RCL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $64.20 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 902.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

