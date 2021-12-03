Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Regis Management CO LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up about 1.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,101,000 after buying an additional 222,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,907,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,724,000 after purchasing an additional 185,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after purchasing an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2,251.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,906,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company had a trading volume of 33,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,922. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200-day moving average is $73.97. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

