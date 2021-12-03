Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.73.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

REG opened at $71.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $68,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $232,938.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in Regency Centers by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Regency Centers by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,021,000 after buying an additional 17,503 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,112,000 after buying an additional 98,634 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,338,000 after buying an additional 22,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

