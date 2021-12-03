Redwood Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,811 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory comprises approximately 2.0% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of Fox Factory worth $24,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fox Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 39.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 22,162 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,937,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF opened at $179.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.05. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $89.52 and a 1 year high of $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.