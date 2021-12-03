Redwood Investments LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,801,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $440,767,000 after acquiring an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $165.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $119.75 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.95 and its 200 day moving average is $158.65.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.07.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

