Redwood Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned about 1.65% of Chuy’s worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Chuy’s by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

CHUY stock opened at $29.13 on Friday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.