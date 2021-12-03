Redwood Investments LLC Has $37.07 Million Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 14.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 206,253 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,703 shares during the quarter. Synaptics comprises approximately 3.1% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $37,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $318,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $202,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter worth $215,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 16,366 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.78, for a total transaction of $4,022,435.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,025,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $285.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $298.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.64.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

