Redwood Investments LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 100.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $802,000. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 7.3% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 53,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $365.30 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.75.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

