Redwood Investments LLC Buys Shares of 178,253 Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 178,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,052,000. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.55% of Domo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domo by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 2.83. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.31 million. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 in the last quarter. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

