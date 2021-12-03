Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RDEIY stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.58.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

