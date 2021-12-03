Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Down 31.6% in November

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDEIY. UBS Group lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Red Eléctrica Corporación currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of RDEIY traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,802. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

